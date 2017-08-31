India, Switzerland have robust cooperation in combating tax evasion, black money: PM Modi

“We had productive talks on international, regional and bilateral issues,” Modi said after talks with the Swiss President. (Source: AP photo) “We had productive talks on international, regional and bilateral issues,” Modi said after talks with the Swiss President. (Source: AP photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held extensive talks with Swiss President Doris Leuthard on bilateral, regional and international issues. Talking about the ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in combating tax evasion and black money, Modi said, “India and Switzerland have robust cooperation in combating tax evasion and black money.

Thanking Switzerland for its continuous support of India’s bid for Nuclear Supplier’s Group (NSG) membership, Modi said that he is grateful to Switzerland for supporting India’s membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

“We had productive talks on international, regional and bilateral issues,” Modi said after talks with the Swiss President. He also said that transparency in financial transactions was a matter of concern worldwide. India and Switzerland also inked two pacts, including for technical cooperation in railways.

Leuthard expressed hoped that a law will be made on automatic exchange of information being cleared by the Swiss parliament by the end of this year. The Swiss president is on a four-day visit to India, and she received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Swiss president and discussed various bilateral issues. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “First engagement for an honoured guest. EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on President Leuthard and discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest.”

The Swiss president is accompanied by senior government officials and a large business delegation of leading Swiss companies. Swiss presidents have visited India on three occasions earlier — in 1998, 2003 and 2007.

Modi visited Switzerland in June last year. During the visit, the country announced its support to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The two countries had also resolved to strengthen cooperation in combating tax evasion and black money.

