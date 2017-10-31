PM Modi hit economy with torpedoes of note ban, GST: Rahul Gandhi

After the AICC meeting in New Delhi Monday. Prem Nath Pandey After the AICC meeting in New Delhi Monday. Prem Nath Pandey

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has destroyed the Indian economy by firing twin-torpedoes of demonetisation and a badly implemented GST at it, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, even as the party decided to make all efforts to keep the debate over slowdown in economic growth alive until the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Rahul on Monday chaired two party meetings, and the general message from different leaders was that the Congress and its leaders should be cautious and not fall into the trap of emotive and divisive issues, it is learnt. The focus, it was reportedly decided, should be on governance issues.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram and finance ministers of Congress-governed states attended one meet. Rahul also met AICC general secretaries and the party’s state in-charges.

The Congress has planned nationwide protests on November 8 to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation as a black day. Rahul is likely to attend a candlelight protest in Delhi at 8 pm, the time PM Modi addressed the nation on November 8 last year to announce demonetisation.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on November 9. Rahul said: “Narendra Modi and his government has said they will celebrate on November 8. The Prime Minister perhaps has not yet understood people’s feelings — that the note ban decision was a disaster. I don’t know what they will celebrate.”

“As our Punjab Finance Minister (Manpreet Badal) said in the meeting, Narendra Modi fired two torpedoes at the Indian economy. The economy survived the first torpedo, but the second destroyed and sunk the economy. The first torpedo was note ban, the second was the badly implemented GST.”

