PM Modi helps 12-year-old boy suffering with rare disease: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla ) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has attended to personal requests from citizens in the past, has helped a distraught father who wrote to him regarding his son’s treatment. 12-year-old Parth’s father told DD News that he sold all his property and wife’s jewelry to raise money for his son’s treatment after he was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder some four months ago.

However, he still fell short of money after which he decided to write a letter to Prime Minister’s Office seeking his help. The boy’s father told DD that he received a letter within days which assured free of cost treatment for Parth at New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.

The family, which belongs to Amreli district in Gujarat, is now in Delhi where Parth is admitted and undergoing treatment. However, the disease being rare in nature is still a cause of concern for the family.

“This is a degenerative brain disease. We are providing every possible treatment to the patient. Currently, all the required tests are being done,” Dr Sheffali Gulati of AIIMS told Times of India. Apart from helping people in distress, PM Modi also replied to an individual letter once and named a child in Uttar Pradesh on request of the parents.

Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu have also showed an active role in replying to individual queries and complaints that are brought to their attention via social media.

