PM Modi-headed committee to discuss appointment of next CBI chief on Monday

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo)

A committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Monday to select the next CBI chief, a post which is lying vacant for some time. The meeting, which also includes Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India, will take place in the evening of Monday, the sources said.

The post of CBI has been lying vacant for some time. Last month, the government had appointed Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the interim Director of the premier investigating agency.

This had angered the Congress, with Kharge accusing the government of trying to manipulate the selection process. The PMO had then said the selection committee could meet anytime after December 16 at the conclusion of Winter session of Parliament, which was underway at that time.