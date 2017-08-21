PM Modi has transformed India into a fast growing economy: Harsh Vardhan

Union minister Harsh Vardhan (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Union minister Harsh Vardhan (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India into a fast growing economy of the world within a short period of time, Union minister Harsh Vardhan claimed in Delhi today. “In order to provide transparency and accountability in governance, the NDA government at the Centre has so far enacted over 100 laws and reduced corruption which was open during the previous regime,” he said while delivering a special lecture on the vision of Modi for a ‘Naya Bharat Manthan – Sankalp se Siddhi’ to celebrate 75-years of Quit India Movement.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Union Science and Technology minister alleged that the party is “synonymous” with scams and corruptions like Commonwealth Games, 2G and Coal scam. “The laws enacted during the Congress regime which encouraged corruption were thrown out to the dustbin and the NDA government enacted more prudent laws to provide accountability and transparency in governance without zero scope for corruption,” he said..

Vardhan said, the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech appealed the people of the country to prepare a vision for a New India in tune with the 75 years of the Quit India Movement started in August 9, 1942, for a developed nation within 2022. “Let us pledge and work together for a developed India, the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Stating that the rich culture and heritage of the country was being recognised globally, the minister said that the people should feel fortunate to be a part of a great democracy. “The life we are enjoying today is because of the supreme sacrifices made by our great leaders for independence,” he added.

While lauding the Arunachalees for their Hindi oratory skill, the minister said that the Centre is committed for development of North East with Prime Minister himself taking keen interest with a concrete vision for the region. “Modi is a unique person who attaches priority to all the regions being neglected earlier and became a symbol of expectations of all Indians,” the minister added.

Vardhan who reached the state capital in the afternoon on a two-day visit to the state, would take part in a cleanliness drive at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here tomorrow.

