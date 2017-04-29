People who do not respect the law can leave UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has put a full stop to the VIP culture in the country. His comments came in the wake of the Modi-led central government’s recent decision to ban red beacons atop cars of all ministers, politicians and bureaucrats. The red flashing beacon on cars is being considered as a status symbol enjoyed mostly by politicians and bureaucrats.

Addressing party workers in his bastion Gorakhpur, Adityanath said there has been a transformation in law and order situation in the state, while promising this will continue in the future as well. “We had urged earlier too, people who do not respect the law can leave UP and who don’t will be dealt strictly with,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the wake of increasing violence in the name of cow protection, the UP Chief Minister had earlier cautioned Hindu groups to refrain from vigilantism. Cow protection was among the top priorities of his government and consequently he banned illegal slaughterhouses after taking over as the chief minister.

In an apparent jibe at Arvind Kejriwal over EVM tampering row, Adityanath also said citizens of Delhi have proved that Electronic Voting Machine stands for ‘Every Vote Modi’ during the recently-held civic polls in the capital.

