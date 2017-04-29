People who do not respect the law can leave UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has put a full stop to the VIP culture in the country. His comments came in the wake of the Modi-led central government’s recent decision to ban red beacons atop cars of all ministers, politicians and bureaucrats. The red flashing beacon on cars is being considered as a status symbol enjoyed mostly by politicians and bureaucrats.
Addressing party workers in his bastion Gorakhpur, Adityanath said there has been a transformation in law and order situation in the state, while promising this will continue in the future as well. “We had urged earlier too, people who do not respect the law can leave UP and who don’t will be dealt strictly with,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.
In the wake of increasing violence in the name of cow protection, the UP Chief Minister had earlier cautioned Hindu groups to refrain from vigilantism. Cow protection was among the top priorities of his government and consequently he banned illegal slaughterhouses after taking over as the chief minister.
In an apparent jibe at Arvind Kejriwal over EVM tampering row, Adityanath also said citizens of Delhi have proved that Electronic Voting Machine stands for ‘Every Vote Modi’ during the recently-held civic polls in the capital.
With inputs from ANI.
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:15 pmUP is a mess; needs hard work grit and tough decisions to fix it. Hope we can find mor elike him for Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, W Bengal, Kashmir, Ap, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, etc all corrupt states.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:14 pmIt seems strange when murderers and criminals talk about rule of lawReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:13 pmbut u have more than 10 criminal charges in various courts including 2 attempt to murder - and u spent 11 days in jail for inciting riots - you publicly called hindus to remove dead muslim women from graveyard and rappe them - LOL a EVM selected accused turned CM preaching lawReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:21 pmSome sic pigs con't con change.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:25 pmPravin looks helpless.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:10 pmAsking people to leave the state is uncons utional. Why do you not say this in Kasmir and implement?Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 5:50 pmSince he has about 10 criminal cases pending against him,are we to understand that he respects law creasing number of Muslims being targetted by groups of thugs intent on beating or killing them,on the excuse that they are eating beef or transporting cows illegally doesn't indicate an environment of law and order.It indicates any small group can wear saffron clothes and start terrorising people on roads ,highways with no action being taken by silent police .How will police react when they couldn't save or react to their own SSP s family being targetted at home by a group of thugs .This group must have political patronage because no action was taken.Does law need political patronage or a nod before it will do its work .We are fast becoming a country where law is partisan. Large majority of literate BJP supporters must be agahst at what their party is doing.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:24 pmThat is correct any body can wear saffron cloths (including Muslims and some con artists) commit con jobs to discredit. Just like his false criminal cases too.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 5:33 pmDoes he mean the law ( opinion of safron brigade) or law of nation?Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 5:56 pmTum Nahi sudroge , Girgit ki aulad , if chief minister wants UP Uttam Pradesh. You should support him. i am from Karnataka i would love to have CM like him. Who can make state corruption less.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 6:29 pmAnd I am from Mars :)
