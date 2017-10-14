PM Modi has dreamt of a new India free from communalism, poverty: Union minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamt of creating a new India which is free of illiteracy, casteism, terrorism, communalism and poverty.

Participating in a programme in his parliamentary constituency here this evening, Singh said ‘we dream of India which is free of poverty, illiteracy, casteism, communalism , terrorism…the prime minister has dreamt of creating such a new India.’

On the first day of his two-day visit, the Union minister said Prime Minister has made several structural and procedural changes in the existing system.

On the second and last day of his visit, Singh will be taking part in several programmes and meeting representatives from a cross section of society in his parliamentary constituency tomorrow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App