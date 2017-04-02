PM Modi hails Chenani-Nashri tunnel: ‘Some are pelting stones, some are using same to build infrastructure’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a raly in Udhampur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a raly in Udhampur.

Hitting out at stone pelters in Kashmir and hailing the new Chenani-Nashri tunnel that would reduce the the time taken to travel between Jammu and Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that while some people in the valley are busy throwing stones, some are trying to change the future of the state by cutting the same stone and making a tunnel out of it. “Some misguided youngsters are pelting stones but see here, youth of Kashmir are using the same stones to build infrastructure,” said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Udhampur after inaugurating the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

The prime minister also said that the new tunnel is a big jump towards development of the state. “Ye sirf lambi surang nahin hai, ye lambi surang J&K ke liye lambi chhalaang hai. (It is not justa tunnel. It’s a big stride),” said Modi.

Urging youth of Kashmir to shun violence, Modi said they can chose between terrorism and tourism. “The path of bloodshed has not helped any one and will never help anyone. Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism,” said Modi.

Condeming the violence due to militancy in Kashmir, the prime minister said it has badly affected the Valley. “40 saal ho gaye anek nirdosh logon ne jaan gawayi, kisi ka fayda nahi hua. Agar lahu luhan hui toh meri Kashmir ghaati hui hai. Isi 40 saal mein agar tourism par bal diya hota toh aaj poori duniya Kashmir ghaati ke charnon mein aakar baithi hoti. (It has been 40 years since innocents have been losing lives. Who has benefited from this. Only the valley has been affected. If these 40 years whould have been utilised to promote tourism then the whole world would have been into Kashmir’s feet.)

He asserted that he will guide Kashmir to new heights on the principle of Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhooriyat. Kashmiriyat Insaniyat Jamhooriyat ke moolmantra ko leke hum Kashmir ko vikas ki nayi unchaiyon par leke jayenge,” said Modi.

The tunnel, that connects Udhampur and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, bypasses a dangerous hilly terrain of over 30 km of the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The 10.98 km long tunnel built at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore is situated at an altitude of 1,200 metres. It has traffic and fire control systems, video surveillance, FM connectivity and transverse ventilation systems.

In addition to saving nearly two hours of travel time, the passage of traffic through the tunnel will result in a daily saving of Rs 27 lakh in terms of fuel used by vehicles. The tunnel, which took over five years to build, will also bypass some 44 avalanche – and landslide -prone spots on the nearly 300-km-long highway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd