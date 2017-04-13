PM Modi hails by-poll results, says BJP performance impressive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to twitter to congratulate BJP workers and hailed the “impressive performance” of the party in the assembly by-polls held in various parts of the country. “Impressive performance by @BJP4India and NDA in the by-polls in different parts of the country. Congratulations to Karyakartas,” Modi tweeted.

He said, “I thank the people for the constant support, blessings & unwavering faith in politics of development and good governance.”

Impressive performance by @BJP4India and NDA in the by-polls in different parts of the country. Congratulations to Karyakartas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

I thank the people for the constant support, blessings & unwavering faith in politics of development and good governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

The Bharatiya Janata party won in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, in the by-polls held on April 9, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

There was some solace for the Congress in Karnataka where it won both the seats. The by-polls were held in nine Assembly constituencies in seven states, besides the Srinagar parliamentary seat.

In the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, repoll was ordered in 38 booths.

