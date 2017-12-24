PM Modi hails BJP victories in UP, Arunachal Pradesh bypolls on Twitter, silent on RK Nagar

PM Narendra Modi at BJP parliamentary meet (Express photo by Premnath Pandey) PM Narendra Modi at BJP parliamentary meet (Express photo by Premnath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed BJP victories in Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh assembly bypolls, and congratulated the party on improving its show in West Bengal. Modi in a series of tweets said his party is committed to serving the country’s villages. He also expressed happiness over the party’s improved performance in a bypoll in West Bengal.

While Modi actively spoke on his party’s prowess in Arunachal, UP and Bengal he kept silent on the debacle in RK Nagar bypoll. The BJP failed to create any ripple on the seat where TTV Dinakakran received historic support from the people bagging over 89,000 votes. The BJP came last on the seat trailing behind the None of The Above (NOTA).

“My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India’s villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering,” Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, he thanked voters of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the BJP. “We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast,” he said. On the bypoll results of Sabang, West Bengal, Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal. the BJP wrested both Pakke-Kessang and Likabali Assembly seats from the Congress in the by-elections in Arunachal Pradesh. The party boasted its strength to 49 in the 60 member assembly.

