Latest News
  • PM Modi greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on Statehood Day

PM Modi greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on Statehood Day

While Arunachal Pradesh was granted statehood on this day in 1987, Mizoram was declared a state in 1972.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published:February 20, 2017 10:14 am
Uttar Pradesh elections 2017, UP elections, UP polls, PM Modi, modi in fatehpur, modi speech in fatehpur, modi ramzan, electricity, modi's diwali ramzan remark, SP-Congress alliance, Samajwadi Party, India news, Indian Express Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day. “Statehood Day greetings to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh. May the state scale new heights of development…,” Modi said in a tweet. “On their Statehood Day, my greetings to the people of Mizoram. I pray that Mizoram progresses immensely in the years to come,” he said in another tweet.

Watch What Else Is Making News

While Arunachal Pradesh was granted statehood on this day in 1987, Mizoram was declared a state in 1972.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 20: Latest News