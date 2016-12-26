PM Modi greets Nawaz Sharif on 67th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his 67th birthday even as the chill in ties between the two countries persist. “Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted. Responding to Modi’s greeting, Sharif’s daughter Maryam tweeted, “Thank u for your kind prayers. Shared yr tweet with my father who deeply appreciates the gesture & conveys his best.”

On this day last year, Modi had made a surprise stop at Lahore to wish Sharif personally and attend the wedding of his granddaughter. However, the warmth in the bilateral ties was short-lived. A terror attack on the airbase in Pathankot on January 1 strained the ties between the two nations.

In a separate tweet, the Prime Minister mourned the loss of lives in the Russian aircrash on Sunday. “India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash today,” he tweeted.