PM Modi greets nation on Ambedkar Jayanti, says Babasaheb gave hope to poorest, marginalised sections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. In a message on twitter, the PM said, “Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti. Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society. We remain indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of our Constitution.” He also shared a video of himself talking about the leader on multiple occasions.
Saturday, April 14, marks the 127th birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. He was a social reformer, economist and jurist who encouraged the Dalit Buddhist Movement. His work towards the upliftment of Dalits and untouchables has inspired generations. Fondly remembered as ‘Babasaheb’, he is also known as the Architect of the Indian Constitution.
Saturday also marks harvest festivals across the country, such as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala, Poila Boishakh in Bengal, Bohag Bihu in Assam, Maha Sishuba Sankranti in Odisha, and Baisakhi in Punjab and parts of north India.
The Prime Minister extended greetings to the nation on these festivals as well and wished prosperity for all. He also wished Bengalis on the start of their new year. He hailed the diverse culture of the nation as well. “India is proud of the diversity we are blessed with. People across the nation are celebrating various festivals. Greetings to everyone on these special occasions,” he said.
