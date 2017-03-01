PM Modi wishes Nitish Kumar good health on his 66th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to wish him on his 66th birthday. “Spoke to Shri @NitishKumar & wished him on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long life filled with good health,” he said in a tweet.

Kumar, the JD(U) leader, was born on this day in 1951. Modi and Kumar had shared bitter relations till recently when both leaders praised each other at an event in Bihar.

Kumar, significantly, was the only non-NDA chief minister to support demonetisation.