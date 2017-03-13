Elections 2017
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

The PMO and Union cabinet ministers greeted the people on the occasion of Holi through their twitter handles.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:March 13, 2017 3:01 pm
pm modi holi greetings, prime minister narendra modi holi greetings, pm narendra modi holi greetings, narendra modi holi greetings, pmo holi greetings, modi cabinet holi greetings, rajnath singh holi greetings, m venkaiah naidu holi greetings, home minister holi greetings, happy holi pm tweets, pmo happy holi tweets, indian express news Pm Modi and his cabinet ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people on Holi through Twitter. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi. “Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy and warmth everywhere,” Modi said in an official statement.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Union ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi.

“Wishing you and your family a Happy Holi,” Singh said in a tweet.

“May the vibrant colours of #Holi spread joy, happiness & cheer. Wishing you all a #happyholi2017! (sic),” Naidu tweeted.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 13: Latest News