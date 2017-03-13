Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

Pm Modi and his cabinet ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people on Holi through Twitter. (Representational Image) Pm Modi and his cabinet ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people on Holi through Twitter. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi. “Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy and warmth everywhere,” Modi said in an official statement.

Union ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi.

“Wishing you and your family a Happy Holi,” Singh said in a tweet.

“May the vibrant colours of #Holi spread joy, happiness & cheer. Wishing you all a #happyholi2017! (sic),” Naidu tweeted.