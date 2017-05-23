PM Modi grants Rs 3 lakh to driver in Himachal Pradesh for cancer treatment

Avtar Singh and his family members have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help and said the treatment has begun in a hospital in Delhi. (File Photo) Avtar Singh and his family members have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help and said the treatment has begun in a hospital in Delhi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to the rescue of a poor driver in Himachal Pradesh suffering from cancer by sanctioning Rs 3 lakh for his treatment.

Avtar Singh (38) lost his job last year after he was detected with oral cancer.

He gave up all hope when the doctors asked him to arrange Rs 3 lakh for the treatment and his family’s attempt went in vain.

But things changed when Singh met Ranbir Nikka, an office bearer of the BJP’s Kangra district unit who in turn narrated the plight to local MP Shanta Kumar and sought financial help for the family in distress.

Kumar wrote a letter to the prime minister on March 31, apprising him of the whole matter and sought financial help for Singh.

The request was accepted.

Singh and his family members have expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the help and said the treatment has begun in a hospital in Delhi.

