PM Modi giving amnesty to convert black money into white: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Escalating its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party on Saturday alleged that the former has given amnesty to convert black money into white through demonetisation. “The Prime Minister, through demonetisation, had withdrawn 15 lakh 50 thousand crore rupees from the market, and today, six days before December 30th deadline given by the prime minister, more than 15 lakhs crore rupees has been deposited. From where has this money come from? It came from the market, from the farmers, this money came from small traders, from labourers, from house wives,” Congress spokesperson Rizwan Arshad told ANI.

He wondered as to how come the income tax department during their raids seized new currencies and the common man still standing in long queues to get their due share of money.

“So, in a way, the Prime Minister has given amnesty to convert the black money into white through this demonetisation. As a result wherever the IT department is raiding they are finding hundreds of crores of new currencies. How can you get hundreds of crores of in new currencies and a common man is standing in the queue for his 2000 rupees? So, this is a huge scam conducted by the Prime Minister,” Rizwan added.