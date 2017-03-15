PM Modi given grand welcome in Lok Sabha following BJP win in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today given a grand welcome by members in the Lok Sabha as he entered the House for the first time after the assembly elections.

Soon after the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, the Prime Minister entered the House, as all members in the treasury bench stood up and greeted him by thumping of desks, forcing TDP member Kesineni Nani to stop from asking a question related to Bharat Net Project.

The thumping the desks continued for sometime even after Modi took his seat. The House also reverberated with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ raised by some BJP members.

Apart from BJP MPs, even Biju Janata Dal member Baijayant Panda was also seen thumping the desk. He was also greeted by TRS leader Jithender Reddy who crossed over to Modi’s seat to shake hands with him.

The Prime Minister left the House after about 10 minutes.

Among the five states, where elections were held, BJP secured two-third majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and is forming governments in Goa and Manipur with the help of smaller parties and Independents.

In Punjab, the Congress has got absolute majority.

