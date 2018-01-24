PM Modi gave message of universal growth and peace at Davos: Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files)

It was a sense of great feeling as India took the centre stage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the message of oneness and universal growth and peace, these were the observations made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is participating in the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Fadnavis, who is accompanying the prime minister, said, “Modiji’s speech wasn’t that of a political leader but that of a statesman, a global leader in true sense who transforms words into action and not just preaches.”

“The PM has aptly described our rich Indian cultural heritage by telling the world the mantra and belied of ‘Vasushaiva Kutumbkan’ –the world is one family,” he added.

Three important points which should concern the world were raised –climate change, terrorism and reverse globalisation by first world countries through a protectionist regime. “Emphasis was on Indian ethos of consumption by restrain quoting verses from the Upanishada and Aprigraha theory of Lord Buddha,” the chief minister said.

“Thus, pitching for universal growth through coexistence and against uni-polarity. India has always believed and practised multi-polarity,” he added.

