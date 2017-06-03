PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron lay wreath in memory of Indians

Paris: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre left, and French President Emmanuel Macron stand in front of the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown soldier during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (AP/PTI) Paris: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre left, and French President Emmanuel Macron stand in front of the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown soldier during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday paid tributes to the Indians who fought and died for France by jointly laying a wreath at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Modi and Macron travelled together to the famous landmark to pay homage to the Indians who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars. “Lest we forget. PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron jointly lay wreath at Arc de Triomphe in memory of Indians who died for France,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

“Together to landmarks! PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron travel together to pay homage at Arc de Triomphe,” Baglay said in a tweet.

While addressing joint press statement with Macron, Modi said, “India and France enjoy deep-rooted ties. Our nations have been working together for a very long time, bilaterally and multilaterally.

Modi said India wanted to improve its cultural relations with France and noted that several Indians had fought in the World Wars for peace.

“Several Indians fought in the two world wars for world peace,” Modi said.

Modi also called for collective resolve to combat the menace of terror. “Terrorism is one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today,” he said.

The Arc de Triomphe honours those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, with the names of all French victories and generals inscribed on its inner and outer surfaces. Beneath its vault lies the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from World War I.

Modi arrived in France from Russia, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin and attended an international economic forum. Before Russia, Modi also visited Germany and Spain and held talks with the top leadership there.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App