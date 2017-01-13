PM Modi factor will drive pre-poll talks with Sena, not seat-sharing: CM Devendra Fadnavis

A day after the state election commission announced dates for elections to municipal corporations in Mumbai and nine other cities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena will not be driven by a seat-sharing formula but guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “politics of parivartan (transformation)”. He was speaking at the state BJP’s executive conclave in Thane.

Fadnavis’s remarks clearly signals his party’s approach to set the terms for the alliance.

The remarks assume significance in the backdrop of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s repeated potshots at the Modi government on a series of issues, ranging from foreign diplomacy and economic reforms to demonetisation.

Explaining the reason behind rolling out the process of pre-poll talks, Fadnavis said, “It is our endeavour to reach out to one and all for a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India)’ a reality. But there would be no question of deviating from the larger political agenda pursued by our prime minister.”