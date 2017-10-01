Ram Nath Kovind turns 71: PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh greet President on his birthday

Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File Photo Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 71st birthday. In a series of tweets, PM Modi wished a healthy and long life to President Kovind.

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life devoted to the service of our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

Modi went on to praise Kovind’s “simple and compassionate nature”.

“Since his tenure began Rashtrapati ji has endeared himself to the people of India through his simple & compassionate nature,” he wrote.

Describing President as “sensitive towards” the requirements of public, PM Modi added: “I have always found Rashtrapati ji to be sensitive towards the aspirations of 125 crore Indians, especially the poor and marginalised.”

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also met with Kovind on Sunday morning to wish him. In a tweet, Naidu wrote, “Met Rashtrapati Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji to convey him Birthday Greetings. Wished him a long and meaningful life in the service of our mother land.”

Vice-President of India venkaiah Naidu met with President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. (Twitter/VicePresidentOfIndia)) Vice-President of India venkaiah Naidu met with President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. (Twitter/VicePresidentOfIndia))

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also sent birthday greetings to Kovind. In a series of tweets, Singh wrote, “Warm greetings and best wishes to Rashtrapati Shri Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday today. May he be blessed with a healthy and long life.” He further praised Kovind’s “commitment” for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society. “Rashtrapatiji is known for his simplicity and his love for the people of India. His commitment for the uplift of the poor is admirable,” he wrote.

Kovind, who was elected as the 15th President of India on July 20, 2017, turned 71 on Sunday. He is the first BJP member and the second Dalit to hold the top constitutional position in the country, only after K R Narayanan who was elected as the President in the year 1997.

Several other BJP leaders including Minister of State Giriraj Singh, UP health minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Union Ministers Ananthkumar and Nitin Gadkari also extended their wishes to President Kovind. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to greet President Kovind on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to @rashtrapatibhvn Ram Nath Kovind ji,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

