PM Modi extends Ramzan greetings to citizens: Here is what he said

Modi also recalled an short anecdote in Islam faith, wherein the Prophet had professed that two foremost superior teachings of the religion were- feeding the poor and the needy, and meeting everyone amiably whether you know them or not. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Modi also recalled an short anecdote in Islam faith, wherein the Prophet had professed that two foremost superior teachings of the religion were- feeding the poor and the needy, and meeting everyone amiably whether you know them or not. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greeting to all citizens and recalled the teachings of Prophet Muhammad as the Islamic month of Ramzan commenced on Thursday.

“Ramzan greetings to everyone. We recall the pious thoughts of Paighambar Mohammad Sahab, who highlighted the importance of harmony, kindness and charity. These are also the virtues the Holy Month of Ramzan stands for,” the prime minister tweeted.

He also shared a two-minute long audio message hailing the path of charity and compassion led by Prophet Mohammad.

Speaking about the significance of the dawn-to-dusk fasting or ‘Roza’, Prime Minister said, “The central aspect of Roza is that when a person is hungry, he understands hunger suffered by others, when he himself is thirsty he understands the thirst suffered by others. This is the occasion to remember the teachings and message of Paighambar Mohammad Sahab. It is our duty to follow his life’s path of equality and brotherhood.”

Ramzan greetings to everyone. We recall the pious thoughts of Paighambar Mohammad Sahab, who highlighted the importance of harmony, kindness and charity. These are also the virtues the Holy Month of Ramzan stands for. http://t.co/BHnO8AVFL2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2018

“He was of the faith that if your possessions are more than what you require, you should give it to someone who needs it, that is why charity holds a significant place in Ramzan,” he added

سبھی کو مقدس ماہِ رمضان کی مبارکباد ! ہم پیغمبر حضرت محمد ﷺ کے

مقدس پیغامات کو یاد کرتے ہیں، جنھوں نے ہم آہنگی، رحم دلی اور سخاوت

کی اہمیت کو اجاگر کیا ۔ رمضان کریم کا مقدس مہینہ انہی اعلیٰ قدروں کا

علمبردار ہے ۔http://t.co/BHnO8BdgCA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2018

He also recalled an short anecdote in Islam faith, wherein the Prophet had professed that two foremost superior teachings of the religion were- feeding the poor and the needy, and meeting everyone amiably whether you know them or not.

The Prime Minister concluded his message by saying, “I extend my greetings to all the citizens on the pious month of Ramzan, and I have complete faith that this occasion will inspire all to follow his message of peace and goodwill.”

Beginning today, Muslims around the globe will observe a rigorous month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad.

Eid-ul-Fitr will mark the end of Ramzan, on June 14 or June 15, depending upon the visual sightings of the crescent moon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd