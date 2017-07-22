Latest News
PM Modi expresses grief over death of nine pilgrims in Udaipur

At least nine people, including six women were killed and 22 other were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat met with an accident near Udaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death at least nine pilgrims, who lost their lives in a road accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. “PM@narendramodi expressed grief on the loss of lives due to the accident in Udaipur. He extends condolences to the families of the deceased,” was tweeted from the official handle of the PMO.

The Prime Minister also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident in Udaipur.

The accident occurred near Nehla village, around 10 km from Rajasthan’s lake city Udaipur, killing at least nine people, which included six women. 22 others were injured when the bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat overturned.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Rajendra Prasad, told PTI that the driver of the bus lost control while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler. The bus carrying the pilgrims had started its journey form from Ahmedabad on Friday night, and it was scheduled to take a 16-day tour of religious places, including Pushkar and Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the injured have have been sent to a government hospital in Udaipur, for their treatment, the SP was quoted as saying by PTI.

