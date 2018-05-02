PM Modi most ‘liked’ leader on Facebook, second most ‘interactive’: Study

The study analyses the social media activity of 650 Facebook pages of various heads of states and governments as well as ministers in charge of external affairs from January 1, 2017 using aggregate data from Facebook’s Crowdtangle tool, it said in a statement. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Facebook) The study analyses the social media activity of 650 Facebook pages of various heads of states and governments as well as ministers in charge of external affairs from January 1, 2017 using aggregate data from Facebook’s Crowdtangle tool, it said in a statement. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Facebook)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most ‘liked’ world leader on social networking website Facebook, a study revealed on Wednesday. Twiplomacy- a social media brand that observes ‘digital diplomacy’ shared the “World Leaders on Facebook” study released by Burson Cohn & Wolfe that also found Modi to be the second most interactive leader in the world, next only to US President Donald Trump.

The study analyses the social media activity of 650 Facebook pages of various heads of states and governments as well as ministers in charge of external affairs from January 1, 2017 using aggregate data from Facebook’s Crowdtangle tool, it said in a statement.

The study manifested that five most liked pictures of PM Modi were from his visit to Odisha’s famous Lingaraj temple. In terms of popularity of the videos, the third most popular Facebook live video was the one shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Modi’s visit to the Holy Land in July, 2017.

In yet another list titled “Peer Connection of World Leaders”, which kept a track of the pages of the world leaders mutually liked by other world leaders, the Indian Prime Minister was ranked 10th.

The survey also revealed that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was also the fourth most checked-in destination, after the White House, the Ugandan Presidency and 10, Downing Street which happens to be the official residence of the British Prime Minister.

