‘PM Narendra Modi doing what good Christian is supposed to do’, says Alphons Kannanthanam

Newly inducted Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing what a good Christian is supposed to do. Addressing a public reception at Muvattupuzha near Kochi, the Minister of State for Tourism said, “People ask why I, a Christian, joined BJP. My answer to them is that Modi is doing what a good Christian is supposed to do. I would do whatever possible to realise the PM’s dream of creating a new India where all Indians can live with dignity.”

“The BJP is ruling the country for crores of poor people. Everyone in Kerala also should cooperate to make that change reflected in the state,” said Kannanthanam, whose ministership is seen as a bid to woo Christian votes in Kerala. Earlier in the day, Kannanthanam was given a reception at Kochi airport on his first visit to his home state after becoming a minister. Flanked by BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan and V Muraleedharan, he said the state party leadership has no dissension over his new role.

