PM Modi doesn’t like to take questions: BJP MP

BJP MP Nana Patole on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not like being asked questions. He said the PM had got angry with him when he tried to raise issues about the OBC Ministry and farmer suicides at a meeting of BJP MPs. Speaking at a programme on farm distress in Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya MP Patole said, “Modi doesn’t like to take any questions and had got very angry when I raised some issues about the OBC Ministry and farmer suicides at a meeting of BJP MPs. When Modi is asked questions, he asks you if you have read the party manifesto and are aware of various government schemes.”

There were reports in the media about Modi giving Patole an earful at a meeting of MPs. “I had made certain suggestions at the meeting like raising green tax, OBC Ministry and more central investment in agriculture. Modi got angry and asked me to shut up,” Patole said. “Modi regularly meets party MPs but he doesn’t like questions being asked of him.”

On Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patole said, “The CM is incapable of bringing central funds for the state. The Centre gives less to Maharashtra despite Mumbai contributing maximum to the country’s coffers. The CM has also stopped taking meetings of party MPs in Mumbai before the beginning of the Parliament session.” The MP added, “All central ministers are always in a state of fear. So I am not interested in ministership. I am of late on the hitlist but I am not afraid of anyone.”

