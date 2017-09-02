PM Modi doesn’t like to take questions: BJP MP

BJP MP Nana Patole on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not like being asked questions. He said the PM had got angry with him when he tried to raise issues about the OBC Ministry and farmer suicides at a meeting of BJP MPs. Speaking at a programme on farm distress in Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya MP Patole said, “Modi doesn’t like to take any questions and had got very angry when I raised some issues about the OBC Ministry and farmer suicides at a meeting of BJP MPs. When Modi is asked questions, he asks you if you have read the party manifesto and are aware of various government schemes.”
There were reports in the media about Modi giving Patole an earful at a meeting of MPs. “I had made certain suggestions at the meeting like raising green tax, OBC Ministry and more central investment in agriculture. Modi got angry and asked me to shut up,” Patole said. “Modi regularly meets party MPs but he doesn’t like questions being asked of him.”
On Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patole said, “The CM is incapable of bringing central funds for the state. The Centre gives less to Maharashtra despite Mumbai contributing maximum to the country’s coffers. The CM has also stopped taking meetings of party MPs in Mumbai before the beginning of the Parliament session.” The MP added, “All central ministers are always in a state of fear. So I am not interested in ministership. I am of late on the hitlist but I am not afraid of anyone.”
- Sep 2, 2017 at 6:55 amDictators are doesn"t like to take question. People had been killed in dictator Saddam, Hussain, Gaddafi of Lybia, Hitler of Germany" regime if asked question..So you are lucky for still alive under Modi Dictatorship...better shut-up as per Modi Instruction, otherwise IT, CBI raids on your home soon and file false complains ..Reply
- Sep 2, 2017 at 6:50 amHats off to Sri. Nana Patole for talking the truth in clear terms!Reply
- Sep 2, 2017 at 6:21 amA Fascist style of leadership combined with ignorance would not encourage questions on democratic ruling and administration of their government being put to the top brass. Their at ude is, either you accept their style of rule or just shut up. Patole is wasting his life in the wrong party !Reply
- Sep 2, 2017 at 6:12 amEvery M.P. from any party, if he or she senses is NOT going to be selected as candidate again or has not been given any "Post" or someone from another 'caste' is chosen, will go to the Media, especially, to paper like Indian Express under the present Editorship. A lot of M.P.s in the BJP or Congress or any other party are IGNORANT of their own parties doings, are often even more ill informed on crucial developments in their own Cons uencies. Hard Working Ministers do find such M.P.s "time wasters". This Patole man should read up before meetings with the Premier and ask questions that help in implementing government's schemes to help the poor and farmers.Reply
- Sep 2, 2017 at 6:04 ami hope PM will take note of this.Reply
