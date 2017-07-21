PM Modi didn’t take up H1B curbs with Trump: Congress

Raising the issue during zero hour, Congress leader Anand Sharma asked the government to be “sensitive” to the concerns of Indian IT industry and professionals Raising the issue during zero hour, Congress leader Anand Sharma asked the government to be “sensitive” to the concerns of Indian IT industry and professionals

The Congress said in Rajya Sabha Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken up with US President Donald Trump the issue of H1B visa restrictions imposed by the US and asked the government to take steps to address the matter affecting Indian professionals.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj responded that the “spirit” of the issue had been discussed in detail by Modi, and Trump had accepted the contribution of the Indian skilled professionals in the US to the American economy. “Without H1B issue being mentioned in the joint statement, it mentions the US acknowledgement of their contribution,” she said. She added she will respond to these concerns through a separate statement in the House.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Congress leader Anand Sharma asked the government to be “sensitive” to the concerns of Indian IT industry and professionals. “Unfortunately, in recent years, difficulties have been created in the movement of Indian IT professionals, particularly in the US where the temporary movement and location of [Indian] IT professionals is wrongly equated with that of the immigrants,” he said.

