PM Modi dedicates Koradi thermal power project to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated 1980 MW of the Koradi super-critical thermal power project of state-run Mahagenco near Nagpur in Maharashtra to the nation.

The 1,980 MW capacity includes three units of 660 MW each, which are now completely operational, marking the completion of the last phase of expansion of the project.

The plant currently has one unit of 200 MW, two units of 210 MW each and with the addition of the three units of 660 MW each, its total capacity has increased to 2,600 MW.

With this, the total generation capacity of Mahagenco now stands at 12,977 MW, which includes coal-fired capacity of 9,540 MW, gas-based capacity of 672 MW, hydro-based capacity of 2,585 MW and solar capacity of 180 MW.

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor K Vidyasagar Rao, Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and state Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule among others.

Modi, who was in the winter capital of the state today, also paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi and attended the inauguration programme of various government schemes, organised by NITI Aayog, at the Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.

