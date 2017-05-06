PM Modi dared to go to Pakistan, it’s a sign of his strength: Mehbooba Mufti

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti came out in strong support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he alone can help the people of the state in these troubling circumstances.

“Humein daldal se koi agar bahar nikal sakta hai toh, woh PM Modi hain. Woh jo faisla karenge mulk support karega (If anyone can take us out of the sticky spot, it is Prime Minister Modi. The nation will support whatever he decides),” she was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Mufti went on to say that PM Modi showed his strength by visiting Pakistan amid tensions between the two countries. “Pehle wale PM bhi Pakistan jana chahte, par zurrat nahi ki. PM Modi Lahore gaye yeh taqat ki nishani hai (Former Prime Minister also wished to visit Pakistan, but did not dare to do so. PM Modi’s visit to Lahore is an indication of his strength),” the PDP leader was quoted by ANI.

The remarks come amid ongoing violence in Jammu and Kashmir with a spate of militant attacks and frequent clashes between civilians and security forces. There have also been several attacks on banks in the Valley with large amounts of cash being looted. On Thursday, the Army conducted a massive ‘cordon and combing’ operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, a magnitude of which has not been seen in the last 15 years. The operation was launched with the aim of exerting pressure on militants and force them to move out of their comfort zone. During the operation, a civilian was killed and three soldiers injured when militants attacked an Army patrol in Shopian.

Last month, Mufti met PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi and briefed him about the security situation in the Valley. After the meeting, she told reporters that it was important to resume the dialogue process initiated by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Governor NN Vohra also met the prime minister and informed him about the law and order situation in the state. The Governor also met home minister Rajnath Singh and other security officials in Delhi.

