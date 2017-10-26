PM Modi: Consumer protection in line with ‘New India’ mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the inauguration of International Conference on Consumer Protection in Delhi. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the inauguration of International Conference on Consumer Protection in Delhi. (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has kept inflation under check in the last three years, leading to savings for consumers.

Speaking at the inauguration of International Conference on Consumer Protection in Delhi, PM Modi said the government’s priority to consumer protection is in line with the ‘New India’ mission. This will lead to consumer prosperity in the long-term, he added.

He said the government is preparing to enact a new Consumer Protection Act which will strengthen the guidelines on misleading advertisements.

“Consumer protection in an inseparable part of governance. Our vedas have an extensive mention of consumer protection,” Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

On the Goods and Services Tax (GST), PM Modi said it will boost competition between companies and bring down the prices of goods.

“GST will boost competition between companies, which will decrease prices of goods, in turn, benefiting poor and middle-class consumers,” he said.

