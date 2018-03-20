PM Modi congratulates Xi Jinping, agrees to continue consultations on regional and international matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a close consultation on international matters. (REUTERS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a close consultation on international matters. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of China. In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed that bilateral relations between India and China are vital for the realization of 21st Century as ‘Asian Century’.

The congratulatory call was made by Modi after Xi was re-elected as the president for a five-year term, days after the CPC rectified the term limits for the top position. In the telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to continue their close consultations on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Xi, who assumed office in March 2013 and began his second term in October 2017, received over 99.89 per cent of the total votes. Without the amendment, Xi’s two-term presidency would have ended in 2023. The Communist Party of China’s Central Committee had last month proposed to remove the limit on the terms of the President and Vice-President that prevented them from serving “no more than two consecutive terms”.

The Prime Minister had also congratulated re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. In a telephonic conversation, Modi expressed the hope that under Putin’s leadership, the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between India and the Russian Federation will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd