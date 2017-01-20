PM Modi congratulates President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted congratulating President Donald Trump. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power.

“Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years,” PM Modi tweeted. Looking forward to working with President Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation, he said in another tweet.

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017

Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017

Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017

The Republican leader will succeed Democrat Barack Obama, who served two terms as president of the nation. In his swearing in speech, Donald Trump addressed the challenges ahead of him and vowed to get the job done as he thanked outgoing president Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for being “magnificent” during the presidential transition.