PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM-elect K P Oli, Prachanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to K P Sharma Oli, Nepal’s Prime Minister-elect and the top leadership in the country, days after successful elections in the Himalayan nation. The conversations were the first highest-level contact between the leaderships of the two countries after the Communist alliance of Oli and Prachanda swept the elections on December 12.

“I have just been informed that the Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with K P Sharma Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, chairman of the CPN (MC), and Sher Bahadur Deuba, the present Prime Minister. Since this conversation took place just now, I do not have the details on it…. At some stage if there is something to share, we will do that,” External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

During the conversation with Oli, Modi lauded Nepal’s efforts for concluding the three-tier elections. He also congratulated Oli for the huge success of the Left alliance in the recently held parliamentary and provincial elections.

According to a statement issued by the CPN(UML) on Thursday, Modi told Oli over telephone that the Left bloc’s success will strengthen democracy in Nepal and expressed hope that the alliance’s victory will maintain political stability and economic development in the country.

Modi also invited Oli to visit India soon after the formation of the government in Nepal. He said India was looking forward to coordinate with the new government, the statement further read. Oli thanked Modi and also invited him to Nepal.

