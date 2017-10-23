Latest News
PM Modi congratulates Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on re-election

Shinzo Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held yesterday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 23, 2017 9:35 am
Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe, india, japan, india japan, india japan Business Leaders Forum, narendra modi full text, india news Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. PTI File Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on his re-election and said he looked forward to further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held yesterday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

“Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him,” Modi tweeted. Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years.

Abe was in India recently for the annual summit meeting with Modi.

