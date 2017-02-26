PM Modi congratulates ISRO, talks about BHIM app in ‘Mann Ki Baat’: How twitterati reacted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 29th edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Praising the world record set by ISRO by launching 104 satellites into the orbit, the prime minister said the space agency’s scientists have made the country proud. The PM also said the participation of women and youth is a matter of pride for ISRO. Talking about his Beti Padao, Beti Bachao movement, the prime minister said it has become a social movement, and is no longer a political campaign. Pitching the use of BHIM app to make digital transactions, Modi once again, asked the people to teach others how to use the app. Talking about the performance of Indian’s victory in the blind men’s cricket world cup, PM Modi also extended his congratulations to the team.

PM Modi’s address received mixed reactions from people on Twitter. While some praised the prime minister’s decision to talk about ISRO and women empowernment, others asked PM Modi to verify the claims he made during his address. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

#MannKiBaat Motivational Message from our visionary leader @narendramodi — Asutosh Mohanty (@1asutoshmohanty) February 26, 2017

@narendramodi #MannKiBaat my company Beehive is among very few who back science and research for investment. And most VCs and PEs are averse — Bhushan Gajaria (@gajariab) February 26, 2017

@narendramodi Feeling glad that you told everyone the importance of CARTOSAT satellite and ISROs’ space research #MannKiBaat — Ashutosh Mishra (@Ashutoshm07) February 26, 2017

.@narendramodi if u really want to reduce corruption then digitalise and show the source of donation to political parties #mannkibaat — Abhishek Yadav (@imtheabhi8) February 26, 2017

Because of the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Center had to sought special permission from Election Commission to broadcast the show. Hence, it was earlier expected the PM will not touch discuss any issue with political connotations to it.

