Latest News
  • PM Modi congratulates ISRO, talks about BHIM app in ‘Mann Ki Baat’: How twitterati reacted

PM Modi congratulates ISRO, talks about BHIM app in ‘Mann Ki Baat’: How twitterati reacted

Praising the world record established by ISRO by launching 104 satellites, the prime minister said the scientists have made the country proud.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 26, 2017 12:07 pm
narendra Modi, Modi, PM Modi, PM Modi odisha, Modi's odisha remark, BJP, Odisha Economic Survey, economic survey, india news Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 29th edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Praising the world record set by ISRO by launching 104 satellites into the orbit, the prime minister said the space agency’s scientists have made the country proud. The PM also said the participation of women and youth is a matter of pride for ISRO. Talking about his Beti Padao, Beti  Bachao movement, the prime minister said it has become a social movement, and is no longer a political campaign. Pitching the use of BHIM app to make digital transactions, Modi once again, asked the people to teach others how to use the app. Talking about the performance of Indian’s victory in the blind men’s cricket world cup, PM Modi also extended his congratulations to the team.

PM Modi’s address received mixed reactions from people on Twitter. While some praised the prime minister’s decision to talk about ISRO and women empowernment, others asked PM Modi to verify the claims he made during his address. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Because of the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Center had to sought special permission from Election Commission to broadcast the show. Hence, it was earlier expected the PM will not touch discuss any issue with political connotations to it.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 26: Latest News