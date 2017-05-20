PM Modi congratulates Rouhani on resounding victory, says India committed to strengthening ties with Iran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Iran last year. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Iran last year. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his resounding re-election victory, insisting that India will continue to remain committed to strengthening its special relationship with Iran. “Heartiest congratulations to my friend, President Hassan Rouhani on his re-election,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Expressing confidence in Rouhani’s leadership, PM Modi said,”Iran will continue to achieve new heights under the dynamic leadership of President Hassan Rouhani.”

Iran will continue to achieve new heights under the dynamic leadership of President @HassanRouhani. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2017

India remains committed to strengthening our special relationship with Iran. @HassanRouhani — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2017

The 68-year-old moderate cleric, who played an instrumental role in a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, cruised to a second term after securing 57 per cent of votes in his favour in the presidential election, according to the country’s Interior Ministry. The election also saw a huge turnout of 73 per cent, forcing authorities to extend polling by several hours. His re-election meant voters have backed his efforts to rebuild foreign ties and boost the stagnant economy.

On the other hand, hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi, who positioned himself as a defender of the poor, could only garner 38.3 per cent votes. He had also called for a much tougher line with the West.

