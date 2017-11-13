PM Modi condoles loss of lives in devastating earthquake in Iran, Iraq

PM Narendra Modi (File) PM Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake that rocked the northern border region between Iran and Iraq, which left more than 328 people dead and injured thousands more.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones in the tragic earthquake that has affected parts of Iran and Iraq. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi tweeted.

A powerful 7.3 magnitude quake wreaked havoc on the Iraq-Iran border region and its tremors were felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast, according to authorities.

As per local officials, the death toll is likely to rise as search and rescue teams reached remote areas of Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condoled the death and urged all government agencies to do all they could to help those affected.

The earthquake was felt in several western provinces of Iran but the hardest hit province was Kermanshah, which announced three days of mourning. More than 236 of the victims were in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah province, about 15 km (10 miles) from the Iraq border.

– Reuters inputs

