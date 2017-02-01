PM Modi says E Ahamed’s efforts for Muslim empowerment will be remembered

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government. (File photo) Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to condole the demise of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP from Kerala E Ahamed. PM Modi said Ahamed’s efforts for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered.

Modi tweeted: “Saddened by the demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences.”

He further tweeted, “Mr. E Ahamed devoted significant efforts towards Kerala’s progress. His role in deepening India’s ties with West Asia was notable.”

“The continuous efforts of Mr. E Ahamed for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered”, the prime minister said in his tweet.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday also took to twitter to condole Ahamed’s death and said, “Condolences on the sad demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran parliamentarian & former Union Minister. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Ahamed, 78, had collapsed in Parliament Tuesday and suffered a cardiac arrest. He died at 2:15 am Wednesday at RML Hospital where he was put on artificial life support.

The mortal remains of Ahamed was brought to his residence for the public to pay homage, post which his remains will be flown to Kannur, his hometown.

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.

