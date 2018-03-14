PM Modi condoles demise of Stephen Hawking, says his grit and tenacity inspired all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of cosmologist Stephen Hawking. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of cosmologist Stephen Hawking. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of cosmologist Stephen Hawking and said his grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. He described Hawking as an outstanding scientist and academic and said his demise was “anguishing”. He also said that his work made the world a better place.

Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking’s pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2018

The legendary British theoretical physicist who explored the mysteries of the universe from his wheelchair and went on to become an inspiring figure globally, died today at his home in Cambridge. He was 76. Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.”

Hawking contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was given two years to live but he went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein.

