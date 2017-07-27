PM Modi condoles demise of former Karnataka CM Dharam Singh

Narendra Modi (Reuters Photo) Narendra Modi (Reuters Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister Dharam Singh and said his dedicated service towards the society would be remembered. Singh died of a massive heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru this morning, doctors said. “Saddened by the demise of former Karnataka CM Shri N Dharam Singh. My thoughts are with his family & supporters in this sad hour,” the prime minister tweeted.

“Shri N Dharam Singh had rich experience in Karnataka & national politics. His dedicated service towards society will be remembered,” Modi added.

Eighty-year-old Singh, ailing for the last few months, fainted at his home and was rushed to M S Ramaiah hospital where doctors declared him dead about 40 minutes later. Singh headed the Congress-JD(S) coalition government from 2004 to 2006. A nine-time MLA and a former Member of Parliament, he had also headed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

