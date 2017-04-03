PM Modi condoles deaths in St. Petersburg metro station blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTi Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTi Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in Russia’s St. Petersburg metro station blast that killed over 10 people and injured around 50. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the blasts at St. Petersburg metro. Heartfelt condolences to the families of

the victims,” he tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the blasts at St. Petersburg metro. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2017

Offering his condolence for those hurt, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the government was considering all possible causes for the blast in metro system, including terrorism.”I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause (of the blasts). The causes are not clear, it’s too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime,”said Putin, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

In a statement to news agencies, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee said that an unidentified explosive device went off on a train that was traveling between two stations –Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd