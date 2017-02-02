PM Modi condoles deaths in Kanpur building collapse 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the deaths that took place in a building collapse at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and said his thoughts were with the bereaved families. “My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Kanpur. May the injured recover quickly,” he tweeted.

At least seven labourers were killed and 18 others injured after top floors of an under-construction building collapsed in Kanpur’s Jajmau area on Wednesday.