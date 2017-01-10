PM Modi condemns Kabul attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the Kabul explosion and asserted that India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the Kabul explosion and asserted that India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the deadly twin explosions in Kabul killing over 30 people, and asserted the India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism. “Strongly condemn the terror attack in Kabul & condole loss of innocent lives. India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier today, two suicide bombings targeted a van carrying administrative staffers of the Afghan parliament in the capital of Kabul, killing at least 31 people and injuring others. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blasts, which officials said happened on a road near the parliament compound and the private American University of Afghanistan in Kabul.

Last year, the university was indirectly affected by attacks and kidnappings by Taliban-linked insurgents last year. In August, two teachers — an American and an Australian — were abducted near the university.

Three weeks after the kidnappings, gunmen wearing suicide vests stormed the campus and killed 12 people, including students, security guards and police.