PM Modi condemns e-rickshaw driver killing, directs authorities to punish culprits

The ex gratia amount has been sanctioned from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for Ravindra Kumar’s family(PTI Photo) The ex gratia amount has been sanctioned from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for Ravindra Kumar’s family(PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the killing of the 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver Ravindra Kumar in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area. According to news agency PTI, PM Modi has also announced an amount of Rs.1 lakh as ex gratia to the next of kin of the driver who was beaten to death for stopping two men from urinating in public outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station.

According to an official spokesperson, the ex gratia amount has been sanctioned from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for Ravindra Kumar, the deceased’s kin who was beaten to death for espousing the ‘Swachha Bharat’. “The prime minister condemned the incident and directed the authorities to bring to book and punish the culprits for committing such inhuman act,” the spokesman added.

The two men were urinating in open outside Gate number 4 of the GTB Nagar Metro station when Kumar objected to their act and asked them to use the Sulabh Shauchalaya that was barely few metres away from the spot. The men took offence at this and threatened to get back to him to teach him a lesson. Later in the night, the men returned with another 20 men to the spot and beat Kumar to death. Even though he was rushed to hospital by his family, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu also expressed anguish over Kumar’s killing and asked the police commissioner to take stringent action against the culprits. He also visited Kumar’s family and gave a Rs 50,000 cheque from his own account to the wife of the deceased as an interim relief.

