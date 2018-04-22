PM Modi to visit China on April 27-28 for summit talks with President Xi Jinping

PM Narendra Modi to visit China for summit talks with President Xi Jinping from April 27 to 28. (Source: AP/File) PM Narendra Modi to visit China for summit talks with President Xi Jinping from April 27 to 28. (Source: AP/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for an informal summit with President Xi Jinping from April 27 to 28 in Wuhan, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “We will make sure that the informal summit (between PM Modi and President Jinping) will be a complete success and a milestone in China-India relations,” Wang Yi said while addressing a joint presser with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Beijing.

The informal summit is aimed at exchanging views on bilateral and international matters and to enhance mutual communication between the two leaders, Wang Yi said. “The two leaders will have communications of a strategic nature concerning the once in a century shifts going on in the world. They will also exchange views on overarching long-term and strategic matters concerning the future of China-India relations,” Wang said.

Swaraj, meanwhile, stated that the meeting will bolster the bilateral relationship between the Asian giants. “The informal Summit will be an important occasion for them to exchange views on bilateral and international matters from an over-arching and long-term perspective with the objective of enhancing mutual communication at the level of leaders,” the External Affairs Minister said.

The forthcoming Wuhan meet is considered as an attempt to defrost the icy relationship that has evolved between India and China after troops of both the countries were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year.

At the joint media event, Wang said PM Modi will be visiting the central Chinese city at the invitation of President Xi.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj concluding her Press Statement wishing Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi all success for SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting on 24th April. pic.twitter.com/F1Noz4YFjv — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 22, 2018

READ | Sushma Swaraj in China: PM Modi’s call to Xi spurred positive momentum for dialogue, says Wang Yi

Swaraj will take part in the two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) starting tomorrow. While addressing the joint presser, Swaraj conveyed appreciation to the Chinese side for their confirmation on resumption of data sharing on Brahmaputra and Sutlej rivers in 2018. She also said the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La route will be resumed this year.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj : Prime Minister of India @narendramodi will visit China on 27 & 28 April for an Informal Summit with President of China Xi Jinping in the city of Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/SUs2VSAVDO — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 22, 2018

This will be the fourth visit of Modi to China after he stormed to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.

The Modi-Xi summit meeting is taking place following a series of high level interactions between both the countries starting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang’s visit to India in December, the first after Doklam standoff.

It was followed by two meetings between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi and the visit early this year by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to Beijing. The two countries also held 11th Joint Economic Group meeting and the fifth Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) here recently.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd