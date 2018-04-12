Narendra Modi in Chennai LIVE Updates: PM reaches Defence Expo venue, black balloons released at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will travel to Thiruvidanthai near Chennai to inaugurate the Defence Expo 2018. Police personnel have cordoned off several parts of the town in view of sporadic protests raging across Tamil Nadu over the setting up of the Cauvery water board and with DMK giving a clarion call to its workers to show black flags to the prime minister during his visit.
Modi, however, who is supposed to reach Chennai airport around 9.30 am, will take a chopper to the expo venue and not travel by road, throwing a spanner in the opposition’s plans to show black flags to the PM over the Centre’s failure to set up a Cauvery Management Board within the Supreme Court-stipulated deadline of March 29. Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to attend an event in Chennai. He will, however, take the aerial route and land at a helipad constructed inside IIT Madras.
Highlights
Fifty per cent of the expo has Indian manufacturers, says Sitharaman
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing the Defence Expo 2018 now. Dignitaries from countries like Australia, Germany, US, Britain, France, Nigeria and more countries are attending the event. Besides, all the three chiefs of the tri-services are also present. Defence production is the hallmark of PM's Make in India project, says Sitharaman. "50 per cent of the expo has Indian manufacturers, a first in the history of the defence expo," Sitharaman says. Defence corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will be setup as provisioned in the Budget. "Offset provisions have been relaxed to attract more foreign investors," the defence minister says.
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai
Major traffic snarls at Chennai airport road, the traffic chaos forced Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to walk over a km to enter the airport to receive PM Modi.
Tamil leaders enter airport posing as passengers, protest with black flags
At the Chennai international airport, Cauvery protesters have released black balloons into the sky. Tamil national leaders, led by veteran film director Bharathiraja, Amir and Vetrimaran, entered the airport acting as passengers and protested with black flags. They have been arrested.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2018. The NDA government is trying to project the 10th edition of the biennial event as first serious attempt to transform India into a hub of military manufacturing and pursue its goal of achieving turnover of Rs 1,70,000 crore in military goods and services by 2025 by promoting the domestic defence industry.
PM Modi reaches the venue of Defence Expo 2018 venue along with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Modi will address the function soon. The major focus of this year's defence expo is India-made defence products.
PM Modi (left) welcomed by O Panneerselvam upon his arrival at Chennai. (Source: Twitter)
Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan and other protesters detained from Chennai, reports ANI.
The expo venue has been turned into a fortress overnight, with media reports saying around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at the site. Also, the Special Action Force and Special Task Force have been roped in and a three-tier security has been arranged at the airport and the sites PM will visit. Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Security Group CID officials have also been roped in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Chennai airport. He will now take a chopper to Thiruvidanthai, where he will inaugurate the Defence Expo.
