Narendra Modi in Chennai LIVE Updates: PM reaches Defence Expo venue, black balloons released at airport

Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam welcomes PM Narendra Modi at the Chennai airport on Thursday. (Source: BJP/Twitter) Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam welcomes PM Narendra Modi at the Chennai airport on Thursday. (Source: BJP/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will travel to Thiruvidanthai near Chennai to inaugurate the Defence Expo 2018. Police personnel have cordoned off several parts of the town in view of sporadic protests raging across Tamil Nadu over the setting up of the Cauvery water board and with DMK giving a clarion call to its workers to show black flags to the prime minister during his visit.

Modi, however, who is supposed to reach Chennai airport around 9.30 am, will take a chopper to the expo venue and not travel by road, throwing a spanner in the opposition’s plans to show black flags to the PM over the Centre’s failure to set up a Cauvery Management Board within the Supreme Court-stipulated deadline of March 29. Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to attend an event in Chennai. He will, however, take the aerial route and land at a helipad constructed inside IIT Madras.