PM Modi breaks protocol, receives Jordan’s King Abdullah at Delhi airport 

Deviating from protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received King Abdullah of Jordan at Delhi airport who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi. Both sides will look to expand ties in a range of key areas including defence and security.

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, a 41st generation direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad, is known for his global initiative to fight radicalisation and terrorism. He is also the custodian of the Al-Aqsa mosque, among the holiest Islamic sites, located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A special address on Islamic heritage and promoting moderation will be a major highlight of the Jordanian king’s visit.

India considers Jordan an “oasis of stability and harmony” in conflict-ridden West Asia and New Delhi would like to deepen bilateral ties with the country during the king’s visit, sources said, adding both sides will also look to finalise a framework for defence cooperation.

