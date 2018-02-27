PM Modi breaks protocol, receives Jordan’s King Abdullah at Delhi airport 

Deviating from protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received King Abdullah of Jordan at Delhi airport who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi. Both sides will look to expand ties in a range of key areas including defence and security.
King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, a 41st generation direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad, is known for his global initiative to fight radicalisation and terrorism. He is also the custodian of the Al-Aqsa mosque, among the holiest Islamic sites, located in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A special address on Islamic heritage and promoting moderation will be a major highlight of the Jordanian king’s visit.
India welcomes His Majesty @KingAbdullahII Ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of #Jordan on his State Visit. Deviating from protocol, PM @narendramodi welcomes His Majesty at the Airport. India attaches great importance to its ties with Jordan. #DelhiAmman pic.twitter.com/ZfHKGfv5D6
India considers Jordan an “oasis of stability and harmony” in conflict-ridden West Asia and New Delhi would like to deepen bilateral ties with the country during the king’s visit, sources said, adding both sides will also look to finalise a framework for defence cooperation.
