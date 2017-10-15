PM Modi ‘bows’ to people of Gujarat ahead of visit

PM Modi (Files) PM Modi (Files)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home state Gujarat on Monday where he would address a gathering of BJP workers at a village near Gandhinagar, state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said on Sunday. The prime minister will address the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan’ being organised by the state BJP to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party’s ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ (march for Gujarat’s honour) on Sunday. “I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour,” Modi tweeted.

Modi, who has been frequently visiting the poll-bound state, said in another tweet the two ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatras’ showcased the spirit of Jan Shakti & reflected Gujarat’s strong faith in politics of development & good governance”.

Senior leaders of the party joined the 15-day march, which was launched on October 1. The march covered a distance

of around 4,471 kilometres, spread over 149 of the 182 Assembly constituencies in the state, Vaghani said.

“Tomorrow, the prime minister will give his guidance to around seven lakh BJP workers at the Gujarat Gaurav

Mahasammelan to be held in Bhat village,” he said. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP national president Amit Shah and many other leaders of the party would be present, he added.

Last week, Modi had visited Gujarat to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar,

Gandhinagar and Bharuch. He had also held a roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar on October 8. Assembly elections are due in Gujarat later this year.

