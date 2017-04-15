PM Modi reaches Bhubaneswar for BJP’s national executive meeting

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar. (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar. (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bhubaneswar to attend Bhartiya janata party’s (BJP) national executive meeting. The meeting is being held to chalk out party’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha and upcoming assembly elections. Modi held a roadshow after reaching Bhubaneswar.

The two-day meeting which will be held at janata Maidan would be attended by over 300 leaders including LK Advani, 13 chief ministers of different states and cabinet ministers.

After having performed well in the recent Assembly elections, BJP is now eyeing to make inroads in Odisha. The BJP emerged as the No. 2 party in the Odisha local polls, relegating the Congress to third position. The party has decided to step up the momentum with strategies that will include aggressive campaigns to encash the anti-incumbency factor against the 17-year-old Naveen Patnaik government and bring into its fold disgruntled leaders of the ruling BJD and Congress.

